Why the Biden Administration Should Make Trade Enforcement A Priority.

Our North American trading partners refuse to properly implement the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which has been in place for over a year.

Canada has failed to fulfill its pledge to open its dairy market to American farmers and producers. And, among other things, Mexico continues to favor state-owned energy businesses over private energy providers.

Unfortunately, Canada and Mexico aren’t the only trading partners of the United States who aren’t keeping their promises. Trade barriers have also been erected by the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, and Indonesia, posing a threat to American workers and enterprises.

Fortunately, U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai, who was unanimously confirmed by the Senate earlier this year, stated that the US would “impart the values and standards that underlie global business… [and]firmly enforce those terms” under her watch.

This outpouring of support for keeping our trading partners accountable is heartening. One of the best ways to help American businesses grow into new countries – and create more employment here at home – is to enforce current trade agreements.

The economy of the United States is still based on international trade. Companies in the United States imported and exported $5.6 trillion worth of goods and services in 2019. These transactions support forty million employment. Nearly 300,000 small and medium-sized firms trade globally, accounting for 98 percent of all exporters in the United States.

Unfortunately, when the federal government fails to effectively enforce trade regulations abroad, these enterprises and their employees are ripped off — as is currently the case.

Consider how domestic policies in the United Kingdom and Japan devalue American-made drugs and establish barriers to biopharmaceutical exports from the United States.

Meanwhile, broadcasting of Hollywood films are restricted in Brazil and Indonesia due to local content rules. Counterfeiting in Mexico is also a problem for American manufacturers and producers in a range of IP-heavy industries. Furthermore, widespread copyright infringement in Canada devalues the work of American artists, authors, and musicians on both sides of the border.

Individual governments aren’t the only ones standing in the way of free and fair trade. A request been forward by India and South Africa to invalidate IP protections for Covid-19 innovations is now being considered by the World Trade Organization.

Several WTO members, including the European Union, have expressed opposition to the proposal, which would stifle research and development for years. As a result, the Biden administration’s backing for the idea earlier this summer was particularly shocking, given Ambassador Tai’s commitment to “impart the values and rules that regulate global trade” just a few months prior. Brief News from Washington Newsday.