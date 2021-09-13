Why Tesla’s soaring Chinese vehicle sales are enthralling investors.

According to a study from the Chinese Passenger Car Association, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is producing more electric automobiles in China than ever before (CPCA). According to Reuters, 44,264 Teslas were sold in August, a 275 percent increase year over year and a 34 percent increase over July. In at least two aspects, the fact that both in-China sales and exports are increasing could be a bullish indication for the company.

Tesla’s Chinese endeavor appeared to be jeopardized earlier this year due to political opposition from China’s ruling party. Because of Beijing’s worries, bans on Teslas entering military sites and other government institutions were implemented in May. The government appeared to be concerned about data collecting via the cameras, sensors, and GPS systems in the vehicles. New rules will take effect on Oct. 1 in an effort to improve “data security” on Internet-connected vehicles, such as Teslas.

According to the China Passenger Car Association’s research, passenger car sales in China fell substantially in August. According to the association, passenger vehicle sales fell 3.3 percent in July and are down 14.7 percent year over year. This comes after a 6.2 percent dip in July and a 6.5 percent drop in June 2021. For more than a quarter, sales have been declining.

Tesla, on the other hand, defied the double whammy of government distrust and dwindling consumer demand by selling 12,885 electric vehicles built in China within China’s borders in August. This represents a 49.4 percent increase over July sales, indicating that Tesla’s goal of lowering its Chinese market prices is paying off. The business slashed the price of its Model 3 sedan by around 5.3 percent in late July, and is also taking Chinese pre-orders for a more cheap Model Y SUV. Under Chinese law, both automobiles are eligible for subsidies, cutting their de facto prices even more.

Not only are Tesla electric car sales increasing in China, but the business is also selling more of these vehicles elsewhere. Export sales accounted for 31,379 of the automobiles manufactured in China and sold in August. This was a month-over-month rise of 29%. Although the CPCA did not break down the destinations of these cars, many, if not all, of those exported vehicles are likely destined for sale in Europe. In October 2020, Tesla stated that it would begin shipping Model 3s built in China to Europe.

Tesla's impressive growth in export sales of Chinese-made cars bodes well for the proposed Berlin-Brandenburg Gigafactory's future output.