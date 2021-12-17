Why Some Employees’ Next Paychecks Might Be Deferred

A ransomware attack on Kronos Private Cloud, one of the country’s major human resources organizations, has left a lot of businesses rushing to find out how to pay their employees their next salary.

Kronos’ payroll systems, which are used to track employee hours and schedule shifts, were hit by the ransomware attack. On Saturday, Kronos discovered “strange activity” and posted on its customer message board that its systems were offline and could be unavailable for several weeks.

“Given that system availability may take up to several weeks to recover, we strongly urge that you assess and execute alternate business continuity protocols,” said Bob Hughes, executive vice president of Kronos, in a statement.

“We’re working with top cybersecurity professionals to assess and rectify the situation, and we’ve contacted the authorities,” he continued. The inquiry is still underway as we try to figure out what happened and how big it was. According to CNN, Kronos’ customers include the city of Cleveland, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, Tesla, and MGM Resorts International, as well as a number of hospitals across the United States. According to NBC News, Kronos customers include Whole Foods, GameStop, Honda, and healthcare provider Ascension.

Some businesses informed CNN that they are working on contingency plans to pay their employees their next paycheck, which may include handing out paper checks.

According to NBC News, John Riggi, the American Hospital Association’s senior advisor for cybersecurity, has spoken with a number of institutions about the issue and their strategies for paying staff, controlling workers’ schedules, and tracking hours.

“It couldn’t have happened at a more inconvenient time.” “We’ve seen an increase in COVID and flu patients,” Riggi told the news organization. “It’s a source of distraction for hospital management at a time when they don’t need any more stress or resources diverted.”

“We have all of the sacrifices and hardships that our frontline troops are going through right now to care for our patients here.” “Getting paid should be the last thing on their minds, especially during the holiday season,” he continued.

It was unclear which ransomware gang was behind the attack, if Kronos paid the hackers, or whether any customer information had been obtained.