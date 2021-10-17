Why Rural America Needs Revitalization.

Since the 1950s, non-metropolitan counties have had a greater poverty rate than metropolitan counties. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In the 1970s, poverty in rural America was exacerbated by the arrival of big box stores, which sometimes resulted in the closure of once-thriving local retail companies.

Manufacturing jobs, once the bastion of many American rural towns, quickly vanished after 9/11 and the subsequent 2001 recession. The American Prospect claimed in 2009 (after the crisis of 2007-09) that the United States has lost 42,000 factories since 2001, many of them in small towns and rural areas. The report went on to say that another 90,000 industrial jobs were still in jeopardy.

We had no idea what lay ahead of us at the time.

Since then, contemporary technology, high-quality smart phones, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have largely skipped many rural communities, further separating rural America from complete and equal access to quickly rising technical developments and work-from-home opportunities.

Fast Internet connections and dependable service for digital devices have become even more critical for the survival of modern enterprises, schools, medical facilities, and service providers than at any other period in recent history.

Inadequate tax revenues have left rural towns unable to maintain or replace fast failing infrastructure, such as water and sewer systems, streets and roads (particularly in low-income regions), and community-building programs.

Patrons are urged to look for potholes in many hollowed-out downtown districts; small companies are barely hanging on; violence is on the rise; and educational quality is slipping in many schools.

People are gradually realizing that the rural villages that America abandoned may not be able to fulfill the necessities of modern life.

We at Thomas P. Miller & Associates (an organization that works to empower organizations and communities across all 50 states to achieve their goals through strategic planning and partnerships that create positive, long-term change) felt a sense of obligation to carry out a recent ‘Rural America Tour and Prosperity Through Equity’ study, which will be released in Autumn 2021, illuminating the urgency to rethink the way we do things in rural America.

We believed that a bellwether would be necessary in the end to highlight the apparent patterns of disproportionate economic landscapes between urban and rural populations in the United States.

We created the Prosperity Through Equity initiative as a necessary first step, and we launched it off with a "Rural America Tour" to uncover what rural Americans believe to be their most pressing needs. We inquired.