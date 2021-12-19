Why Reforming Pole Policy Is Critical To Unlocking Economic Gains Across The United States

COVID reminds us of the need of internet access as the Omicron variety spreads over the planet.

To its credit, Congress recently enacted one of the nation’s largest investments in broadband internet development. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $65 billion for this purpose, which, when combined with other public and private investments, will go a long way toward connecting the more than 14 million families and small businesses who still lack reliable access to high-speed broadband internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This record funding, however, will not go as far as promised because it fails to address the most significant impediment to rapid internet deployment: outmoded and ineffective utility pole regulations.

This error must be remedied as soon as possible; otherwise, it will stifle the individual and economic progress that our country so desperately requires.

Patricia D. Kravtin and I show in a new study that connecting every American to broadband internet would have far-reaching consequences. On a personal level, it would ensure that people, particularly those in vulnerable communities, had the best possible opportunity to work, learn, play, access crucial services, and communicate with loved ones.

And what is beneficial to individuals is also beneficial to the economy. Broadband connectivity across the country may generate up to $314 billion in additional wealth for people and small businesses, according to our estimates. However, these advantages will only be realized if utility pole restrictions are changed.

It may seem surprising in this day and age that old-fashioned utility poles perform such a crucial function. Before service can reach homes and businesses, broadband infrastructure must be linked to local poles. This puts utility pole owners in a powerful position, allowing them to engage in the “hold-up problem,” as economists refer to it. In layman’s terms, the hold-up problem occurs when a small number of market participants have concentrated authority over a vital input for economic production – for example, control over the utility poles that broadband relies on. Companies in this position have an economic motive to impose exorbitant and unsustainable charges on others. That’s exactly what happens with broadband deployment, which explains why so many people are still without service.

When carriers try to expand internet in rural areas, the bottleneck problem is on full show. Although it can take up to ten poles to connect a single home or small business, pole attachment policies and pole owners all too frequently make this a costly and time-consuming operation.