Why Now Is The Time To Take Advantage Of The New Career Opportunities Created By The Pandemic

Prior to the epidemic, young professionals rushed to the cities with the best job prospects. Engineers looked west to Silicon Valley, while investment bankers looked east to New York City. Being located in a specific region was an explicit need for many professions in order to have a successful career.

Employees were sent home to work in sharing settings with wives and dogs during COVID-19, shattering that illusion. This meant juggling job, childcare, and education for parents. A world where employees had to commute to work, clock in by 8 a.m., and work for eight or nine hours straight just didn’t make sense.

Perhaps it never did.

I see the virtual workforce as an opportunity to allow employees to explore their passions, take advantage of professional prospects, and spend more time with family, rather than just as a backup plan. Embracing the virtual workforce may be the most effective approach for businesses to establish and maintain a truly diverse staff.

Quantum Metric had already adopted a hybrid work policy when I came as CMO in 2019. Working from home — or from anyplace — has become the norm. We had satellite offices, but working in person was never required. From my home office in San Diego, I can lead my staff. This has radically altered my capacity to balance who I am as an executive, a mother, and a person seeking a work-life balance.

Providing Opportunities for Professional Development

As more individuals are vaccinated, some businesses are under pressure to resume “business as usual,” with the bulk of staff reporting to work for a certain length of time each day. This is the incorrect strategy.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that significant company choices, from raising venture capital to going public, can be decided over Zoom. Companies should simply demand one or two days in the office per week as an opportunity for teams to touch base if they want to keep some of the in-person experience at the office.

Prior to the epidemic, several people, particularly young parents, were afraid to take up jobs that involved extensive travel. Others would not even consider jobs that required one- to two-hour trips. That's all changed now. We now have the option of pursuing the career of our dreams without sacrificing the.