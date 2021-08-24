Why is rapper Lil Nas X once again working for Taco Bell?

Rapper Lil Nas X has returned to his old job at Taco Bell. Instead of working behind the counter, he will take on the job of Chief Impact Officer as an honorary position.

In 2017, the 22-year-old worked at a Taco Bell in Atlanta. Later, he enrolled at the University of West Georgia, majoring in computer science.

With the release of the hit song “Old Town Road” in March 2019, Lil Nas X became famous.

In a news announcement, Taco Bell CEO Mark King remarked, “Lil Nas X knows the work, the experience, and the community Taco Bell produces for its fans – including its people.”

“This unique collaboration will deliver on more than simply marketing, allowing us to tap into Lil Nas X’s talent to inspire our team members and coincide with our goal to opening doors for young people,” says the company.

Aspects of his new album “Montero” are expected to appear on the Taco Bell menu as part of the cooperation. “Taco Bell will ‘Live Nas,’ as Lil Nas lives Mas,” says the fast-food chain.

Lil Nas X’s presence in a commercial announcing the return of Taco Bell’s breakfast, which began on Monday, kicked off the relationship. By mid-September, Taco Bell claims to have reintroduced its morning menu to around 90% of its locations.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, admitted that his career had taken a strange turn. “Life has gone full circle, I finally work at taco bell again,” he wrote on Twitter.

In his new post as Chief Impact Officer, he will combine his understanding of philanthropy, music, and food to work on “menu innovations.”

In a press announcement, Jennifer Frommer, SVP Brand Partnerships & Commercial Sync at Columbia Records, remarked, “Lil Nas X is one of the most essential voices of this generation.”

“His knowledge of social media and teenage culture, as well as his ability to create amazing music, make this collaboration with Taco Bell exciting, courageous, and one of the most original ads I’ve ever worked on.”

Lil Nas X collaborated with Taco Bell earlier this year when he was paid to include the fast-food restaurant in his music video for “Sun Goes Down.”

As a kind of "authenticity," some restaurant businesses have begun to incorporate celebrities into their menus. McDonald's has been around for a long time.