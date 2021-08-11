Why Is It So Important For Cybin To Be Listed On The New York Stock Exchange?

Cybin, a biotechnology business, was placed on the NYSE American stock exchange under the symbol CYBN on August 5, 2021.

The firm is a pioneer in the development of psychedelic therapies for the treatment of a variety of mental illnesses. Over the last few years, the sector has been in high demand, and the pandemic has only increased the demand for the things they provide.

Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s CEO, recognizes how lucky the company’s timing has been. “For decades, the number of people suffering from mental illnesses has been rising. We realized something had to be done after seeing loved ones struggle to get the support and medication they required. We have the experience and skills to assist, so we launched Cybin in 2018.

“The industry was already in high demand, but when the epidemic hit and the lockdowns started, we were thrust into the spotlight. Funding poured in, and we were able to speed up the creation of a variety of goods to aid folks suffering from a variety of ailments. We will list on the Canadian NEO exchange at the end of 2020 to support the future development of our therapeutics.”

The biotech industry is flourishing. Cybin is remarkable for being the first psychedelics company to list on the New York Stock Exchange, despite the fact that five other psychedelics firms debuted on the Nasdaq this year.

Drysdale says, “The confirmation of listing on the NYSE is humbling, and it’s good to be the first in the area.” “However, the increasing benefits for all parties is why we picked such a large transaction. It increases public awareness of what we do, which leads to increased money, allowing us to advance our treatments.”

Cybin has experienced significant growth as an industry leader in such a high-demand field. It has now raised more than US$95 million and has a market capitalization of roughly US$475 million. The IPO is essential because it will keep the company on the cutting edge, allowing it to make even more advancements.

“Our sector requires a significant amount of funds to support research, and we currently have a very strong cash position. Cybin’s objective is to transform mental health therapy, and this money will help us advance our medication development, discovery pipelines, and intellectual property portfolio. It also enables for possible M&A and collaboration activities,” argues Drysdale.

