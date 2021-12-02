Why Is It So Difficult To Find A Christmas Tree This Holiday Season?

Shopping for a Christmas tree this holiday season may be difficult as the country continues to grapple with supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and inflation.

This year, supply chain issues aren’t the only issue impacting holiday shopping; climate change is also having an impact.

“It’s a double whammy,” said Jami Warner, director of the American Christmas Tree Association. “Weather and supply chain issues are putting a strain on the sector… ” Floods, fires, smoke, drought, and harsh weather conditions have wreaked havoc on growers.” Artificial tree shopping may also be challenging due to labor shortages, which are causing shipments to be delayed and prices to rise. Balsam Hill’s artificial tree goods are about 20% more expensive this season, with less choice, said to firm CEO Caroline Tuam.

There’s no need to panic, according to Warner, because “there will be a Christmas tree for everyone who wishes to celebrate with one, both genuine and artificial.” It just might not be the exact type, size, or color you’re looking for.” According to Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company, buyers may experience a 25% price hike because to rising transportation expenses.