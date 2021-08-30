Why Is Ford Holding Off On Orders For The 2021 Bronco?

Ford (F) has delayed online customer orders for its new full-sized 2021 Bronco 4×4 SUV, citing a wave of temporary manufacturing line shutdowns due to chip shortages affecting several of its vehicle lines, including its popular F-150 pickup trucks.

Following the debut of the Bronco Sport, a tiny version of the SUV, Ford introduced the Bronco in July 2020.

“Effective Monday, August 23rd, Ford has suspended the establishment of new reservations for Bronco vehicles,” Ford notified its dealers in a document acquired by the Detroit Free Press. Due to the huge volume of Bronco 2 and 4-door model orders and current supply shortages, bookings have been paused.”

Ford went on to explain in the memo that new orders for the Bronco will be extended until 2022, with plans to reopen reservations communicated by the carmaker when they become available.

According to the Free Press, Ford has also urged dealers to stop promoting Bronco reservations on their websites or through other marketing efforts.

Customers can still order the Bronco if it’s still available on the build and price website, but Ford warned that supply chain delays could force certain orders to be completed faster than others at the Wayne, Michigan Assembly Plant, according to the news outlet.

Consumer demand for Ford’s Bronco has been high, but the company has faced commodities issues, as have other automakers.

Widespread chip shortages are wreaking havoc on the auto industry, creating manufacturing delays, and Ford has stated that it expects to lose $2.5 billion as a result.

In August, the 2021 Bronco was also subjected to an expensive recall that required all vehicles made and sold to have their hardtops replaced.

“We don’t want to overpromise and underdeliver with new orders,” Steve Gabbara, general manager of a Ford dealership in Holly, Michigan, told the Free Press. “So now we’re going to pause with online ordering and get everything tightened up on the Ford side so we can come back and start taking orders again.”

“All Broncos for the 2020 model year are sold out. All online reservations were for models from the year 22 and later. They could even be from the year 23. The only way to guarantee a Bronco right now is to use the online reservation system. This break isn’t intended to allow Ford to transition from online to dealer ordering, but rather to allow them to regain their footing.”

