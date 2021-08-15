Why Is Education So Important In Creating A Truly Inclusive Workplace And Workforce?

We know what will drive the new American economy and increased salaries, productivity, and workforce inclusion as the country enters into a strong recovery mode: education.

The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in significant advancements in online learning, demonstrating the usefulness of well-delivered technology in a variety of educational settings. With well-designed online education, people can obtain new skills, degrees, and certificates as rapidly as they are ready to work on them.

We now also know:

Unfortunately, the crisis has affected tens of millions of people, and millions more may be affected before it is ended. The pandemic’s impact, along with dramatically accelerated developments in technology, automation, and innovation, barely scratches the surface of the magnitude of new education methods and training systems required to reskill the nation’s workforce to meet the needs of businesses in the new economy. At the same time, demographics and economics point to the need to mobilize all of the potential and talents of all workers by building a truly inclusive workplace and workforce.

The new American economy will need to tap into all of the talent available in the country’s diverse population. Too frequently, the abilities of our people – including persons with disabilities, people of color, women, veterans, and those who have been historically marginalized – go untapped. The economic, educational, health, and social effects of the pandemic, combined with the social justice reckoning that has gripped the country and renewed the urgent push for true equality, present opportunities unlike any other the country has had since millions of service members returned home after WWII and used the G.I. Bill to greatly enhance their education and reintegrate into society.

The prospects for full re-employment and enhanced economic success in a highly competitive “new economy” for the whole American workforce, as well as the daunting nature of the difficulties ahead of us, are evident.

Our aggregate experience in a variety of elected and appointed government posts and leadership roles has convinced us that now is the time to act.

America has the opportunity to retool its human resources by methodically improving the capabilities of the American worker through the power of education, which is aided by technology that allow for learning to take place anywhere, at any time.