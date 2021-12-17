Why Is Apple Paying Employees $1,000 To Stay At Home?

As coronavirus cases rise again, Apple joined a growing list of corporations paying $1,000 to encourage their staff to continue working remotely.

Apple has declared that it will delay returning its staff to work, and has offered all Apple corporate and retail employees $1,000 to spend on equipment to upgrade their home offices.

Apple isn’t the first company to reward employees for working from home. As CNN Business reported on Thursday, several firms, including Google and Facebook, provided $1,000 bonuses to employees to help with work-from-home expenditures early in the pandemic.

Several news agencies reported on the monetary incentive, which was communicated with Apple staff in an email from CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday.

Lyft (which won’t return to the office until 2023), Google, Uber, and Amazon are among the corporations that have postponed their return-to-work plans as stories of rising Covid cases and the discovery of the omicron variant fuel fear.

Apple restored a mask requirement in all of its US stores earlier this week, and is apparently closing some of them owing to an increase in Covid cases.