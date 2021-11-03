Why Is Amazon Being Ordered To Pay Its Drivers $61.7 Million?

After a Federal Trade Commission investigation found that Amazon (AMZN) neglected to pay its drivers the full amount of gratuities they earned from customers for over two and a half years, up to 140,000 Amazon Flex drivers will be paid.

According to the FTC lawsuit, Amazon and its subsidiary, Amazon Logistics, advertised on a frequent basis that drivers in the Flex driver program would not only be paid $18 to $25 per hour, but would also receive 100% of the tips they earned as drivers.

Amazon’s Flex program uses independent contracts to deliver items and food using their personal vehicles through the Prime Now and AmazonFresh delivery programs, where customers can give a tip.

Customers were also promised that 100% of their gratuities went to the drivers, according to the FTC.

“Rather than passing on 100 percent of customers’ tips to drivers, as it had promised, Amazon used the money itself,” said Daniel Kaufman, acting director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Today’s action returns back drivers tens of millions of dollars in gratuities that Amazon plundered, and Amazon must obtain drivers’ approval before modifying its tip policy in the future.” According to the FTC’s inquiry, Amazon allegedly changed its hourly rate and promised tips in late 2016 but did not inform drivers, utilizing tip money to make up the shortfall, resulting in a disparity of more than $61.7 million.

The FTC also claimed that Amazon purposefully failed to notify drivers of the salary reduction, despite receiving hundreds of complaints from drivers following the pay cut.

Amazon returned to the tip-based pricing model after becoming aware of the FTC probe in 2019, according to the agency.

Amazon will be compelled to pay over $61.7 million in compensation to Flex drivers, and will be forbidden from misrepresenting any driver’s expected income or rate of pay, as well as how their tips will be given to them or the amount paid by a customer, under the conditions of the settlement. When making changes to how tips are utilized as remuneration, it must also get drivers’ permission.

Amazon’s stock was trading at $3,331.44 at 12:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, up $18.69 or 0.56 percent.