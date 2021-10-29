Why has the cost of auto loans increased by 25% in the last ten years?

According to a Consumer Reports analysis released Wednesday, borrowers have been paying more for vehicle loans in the previous decade, regardless of their credit score.

The investigation found that many Americans were making greater payments on their vehicle loans than they probably should, based on an analysis of 858,000 applications with 17 different lenders in the United States. The scenario is the consequence of a patchwork of confusing regulations governing auto lenders across the United States, borrowers’ lack of awareness, and deceptive methods used to persuade them to take loans they may not be able to afford, according to the investigators.

As a result, many Americans have gone late on their loan payments as a result of taking on more debt than they can afford.

Borrowers who have a strong credit score have a better chance of getting favorable loan terms. CR discovered, however, that even Americans with a credit score of 660 or higher, a standard that indicates solid credit on the borrower’s part, can pay rates as high as 25% on a vehicle loan. According to the magazine, 21,000 Americans in this credit group were paying 10% or more on their auto loans.

The legislative and regulatory structure that governs car lenders’ lending activities has a lot to do with why Americans are paying so much, regardless of their credit score.

According to the research, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has a limited jurisdiction for monitoring of this industry at the federal level, and many states have “confusing and conflicting legislation regarding how high rates can be imposed.”

Many lenders may also not be determining interest rates based on risk, as is customary in insurance underwriting. Indeed, CR discovered that lenders’ underwriting criteria are frequently low, with only 4% of analyzed loans validating a borrower’s income or employment before approving a loan.

That rate, though, is not unusual. Only 4% of the time in our data, which included 17 lenders, was income and employment validated. Existing rules, meanwhile, allow auto lenders to lawfully mark up interest rates on their loans by 1-2 percent, which they do on a regular basis.

Borrowers should be given more information about the terms they are committing to before they sign, according to Chuck Bell, CR's programs director.