Why Ex-Blue Origin Employees Say They Can’t Stand Watching Jeff Bezos Fly Into Space.

Blue Origin employees said they “could not stand to watch” billionaire Jeff Bezos’ trip into space this summer. They claim it was bittersweet at the moment of what was intended to be the company’s crowning triumph because of the toxic, arduous process that had built up to that point.

21 current and former Blue Origins employees penned a scathing open letter criticizing the company and Bezos for promoting a toxic workplace culture. They detail a workplace where female employees are sexually harassed and professionally mistreated, as well as a complete disregard for any environmental consequence of their job and an oppressive culture that aggressively suppresses criticism.

The authors said, “We feel that researching the prospects for human civilisation beyond Earth is a necessity.” “However, if this company’s culture and work environment serve as a model for the future Jeff Bezos envisions, we’re on our way to becoming a reflection of the worst aspects of the world we live in right now, and that needs to change urgently.”

Alexandra Abrams, the former Head of Blue Origin Employee Communications, was the only one of the 21 employees who elected to sign the letter.

Abrams was fired by the corporation after “multiple warnings regarding federal export-control regulations,” according to the company, but she denies the charge. Abrams claimed she was fired for resisting top leadership’s request that she assist in the implementation of tougher agreements, which she claims deprived employees of their rights to bring most disputes to court and talk openly about suspected harassment or discrimination.

Five other authors told Fortune magazine that they didn’t want to reveal their names because of non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements they signed. Others were concerned about the company’s retribution.

Male bosses routinely asked female employees disrespectful questions about their dating life or referred to them as “baby dolls,” according to them.

One top executive in CEO Bob Smith’s “loyal inner circle” was accused of sexual harassment many times before being moved to a senior human resources position in 2019. Another, they said was close to Bezos personally, was only “let go” after physically touching a female subordinate.

A corporate official told Business Insider that harassment would not be tolerated and that the allegations will be investigated.

Employees also write that Blue Origin’s mission excited them at first, but that they became disillusioned with the task over time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.