Why Does Global Technology Look To India For Talent?

Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter, is the latest alumnus of India’s premier technical institutes to be named to the helm of a multibillion-dollar US tech company, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps.

The 22-year-old student from Agrawal’s alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, has already been selected by Google to join the hundreds of IIT grads working at big American software firms.

“I was overjoyed when I heard about Parag,” she remarked. “Sundar Pichai, a Google CEO, is an IITian. So this is my current (stepping) stone.” At 37 years old, Twitter’s Agrawal is the S&P 500’s youngest CEO.

Sundar Pichai, the 49-year-old CEO of Google parent Alphabet, left India following his IIT degree to seek a postgraduate degree in the United States before working for a number of American organizations.

Other Indians at the top of the corporate tech ladder include IBM’s Arvind Krishna and Palo Alto Networks’ Nikesh Arora, both IIT graduates, as well as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen.

Beyond the South Asian nation’s sheer size, executives and analysts say the phenomena is attributable to a variety of push-pull forces and skillsets, including a problem-solving culture, the English language, and unrelenting hard work.

Vinod Khosla, an IIT alumnus and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, says that Indians have the ability to “navigate difficult situations” as a result of their upbringing in diverse groups, customs, and languages.

“In addition to the intense technical education at the IITs, educational competitiveness and societal instability in India help hone their skills,” the billionaire venture capitalist told AFP.

Silicon Valley’s top executives are expected to have technical expertise, manage diverse groups, and be entrepreneurial in the face of uncertainty.

“You must be able to break the rules in order to innovate; you must be fearless. And… in India, you can’t go a day without breaking one or more rules, or dealing with inept bureaucracy or corruption “Vivek Wadhwa, an Indian-American academic, agreed.

“Those abilities come in handy when you’re innovating in Silicon Valley, where you have to continuously confront authority.”

And they’re valuable: Uber, the ride-hailing behemoth, recently offered IIT Bombay students $274,000 first-year packages for jobs in the United States.

In a country with a population of over 1.3 billion people and a long history of focusing on education, the competition for such prizes begins early.

The IITs are among India’s finest universities, with over one million students applying each year for only 16,000 spots.

Nandgaonkar studied up to 14 hours a day, seven days a week for one and a half years.