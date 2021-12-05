Why does America require long-term pharmaceutical supply chain solutions?

If the COVID-19 epidemic has taught us anything, it’s that we should never again be reliant on another country for life-saving drugs or the critical chemicals needed to create them.

However, there is a snag. Our country has become dangerously reliant on unstable international supply chains as a result of the pharmaceutical industry’s desire to outsource to the lowest cost solution, regardless of location. The current pandemic, as well as recent events such as the Suez Canal blockade earlier this year, underline the urgent need for a course correction.

In 2018, Americans spent $535 billion on prescription medications, up 50 percent from 2010. And we’d been dealing with essential medicine shortages for more than a decade before the epidemic struck.

Drug shortages are a common occurrence in the United States. They are, in fact, commonplace. On the Food and Medication Administration’s website, there were roughly 147 drug shortages or active ingredient shortages as of this month.

Worse yet, we were complicit in the scenario. Only 28% of active pharmaceutical ingredients are made in the United States, a problem worsened by a significant drug shortage during COVID-19’s early days.

But how did we end up here in the first place? Putting profit ahead of public health, the United States began exporting medicine manufacturing decades ago, with the practice beginning in the 1970s. We are vulnerable because we rely too heavily on foreign countries – mainly China and India – for the crucial active ingredients needed to make the medications we use. When there are shortages, doctors are frequently forced to use less well-known or less effective medications.

The power to break beyond this self-inflicted crisis is what we require. That can only happen if the federal government and significant industry actors work together to develop localizable solutions that can be promptly adopted and scaled.

Fundamentally, we must make place on the playing field for new disruptive technology. Those technologies are available.

Bright Path Labs, for example, is a young, advanced drug development and manufacturing company with patented AI-enabled continuous flow technology capable of producing small batches of key ingredients, specialized medicines, and orphan drugs to treat patients with rare diseases. They are members of the FDA’s Emerging Technology Program.

Bright Path Laboratories, on the other hand, requires consistent funding and long-term assistance to fully grow its unique technologies. They’ll also need to form strategic alliances with industry leaders. We’re the ones that came up with it. Let’s build on that success to make this a true manufacturing environment.

