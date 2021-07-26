Why do Crocs have such a cult following? In 2021, sales at a shoe company are expected to increase.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has seen a significant increase in popularity in 2021.

Some people think of foam plastic footwear as something to wear while no one is looking, while others think of it as a trendy fashion statement.

The Colorado-based firm recorded a 93.3 percent increase in second-quarter sales. Profits increased by 166 percent in the past year, with sales in the United States increasing by 135.8%.

Crocs is a brand of hole-covered clogs that was developed in 2002. The sneakers are reasonably priced. The most costly Crocs for ladies are $79.99, while the least expensive are $17.49, according to the company’s website.

But, in 2021, how did these one-of-a-kind shoes become so popular? On Monday, CEO Andrew Rees addressed the sudden rise in interest.

“It’s easy to put on and take off [the shoes].” It’s lightweight, so it’s really comfortable to wear, and it fits nicely with the current comfort trend. Second, through collaborations, we bring a lot of energy and inspiration to the brand. The brand’s multinational nature, I believe, comes in third. We’re already in 19 nations throughout the world, so we’re able to reach those markets,” Rees remarked on Yahoo Finance Live to Brian Sozzi.

Crocs also revamped their marketing strategy. By adding a fun, stylish touch to these agreements, brand collaborations become one of Crocs’ most famous marketing efforts. Crocs has collaborated with a number of well-known businesses and individuals, including Justin Bieber, Vera Bradley, the film “Cars,” KFC, and Balenciaga.

diplo x crocs classic sandal yup, the included jibbitzTM actually glow be guided by the light numbers limited image tomorrow 12 pm est

twitter.com/YC3nsdICKO

Vera Bradley and Crocs have reunited! https://t.co/x8zWOVb0rA is now available. because you always need more in your life! and in select Crocs Retail locations because you always need more in your life! Visit https://t.co/5nH1EwEd57 to shop online. pic.twitter.com/wMVkz3D04g

Crocs committed to what it was excellent at, according to the Wall Street Journal in May: “easy-to-clean, easy-on-easy-off, comfortable, colorful” shoes. Crocs closed several locations and sold to online retailers such as Amazon, Tmall, and others, according to the Journal.

Crocs’ stock price has risen dramatically, with a market capitalization of $8.5 billion.

On July 27, 2020, Crocs stock was trading at $35.90.

Crocs stock was trading at $130.76 at 1:49 p.m. ET on Monday, down $0.53, or 0.40 percent.