Why Do Americans Prefer Teslas over Other Electric Cars?

Tesla has held a stranglehold on electric vehicle sales for a long time, accounting for approximately 80% of all electric vehicles sold in 2020.

However, the California-based firm is up against stiffer competition, as automakers and startups spend billions to catch up, focusing on localized battery cell manufacture to fulfill demand.

Tesla continues to dominate the tiny sector, despite the fact that electric vehicles, including hybrids, are anticipated to account for fewer than 4% of all vehicle sales in the United States this year, according to industry predictions.

The Model 3 became the first electric vehicle to become Europe’s best-selling vehicle in October. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has predicted that the Model Y, which is very inexpensive, will become the best-selling car of all time.

Although some automakers were hesitant to invest extensively in electric vehicles, the industry is changing.

“It’s no surprise that Tesla continues to dominate the electric vehicle market.”