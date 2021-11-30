Why Didn’t Cyber Monday Sales Increase This Year?

This year’s Cyber Monday sales were lower than last year’s, when the country was in the clutches of a pandemic.

According to Adobe Analytics (via CNBC), which began recording data of significant shopping days in 2012, Cyber Monday online sales fell to $10.7 billion, down 1.4 percent from last year’s record $10.8 billion, marking the first-ever decline.

Concerns about supply chain bottlenecks causing popular items to go out of stock, lesser discounts compared to a year ago, and an all-time high for inflation were among the factors that likely contributed to the drop. According to retail experts, the fall on Cyber Monday, as well as the decreases on Black Friday this year, could indicate that shoppers are more likely to spread out their holiday spending money over several days, rather than just a few, this holiday season.

Despite lower promotions, the ultimate price in shoppers’ shopping carts on Cyber Monday jumped 13.9 percent year over year.

Despite this, Adobe and the National Retail Federation predict that after last year’s pandemic-related slumps, the whole holiday season will experience record-breaking activity.

According to Adobe, American shoppers spent $109.8 billion online from November 1 to Cyber Monday, an increase of 11.9 percent year over year. According to Adobe, consumers spent more than $3 billion on 22 of those days, setting a new record.

Adobe estimates that digital sales would reach $207 billion from November 1 to December 31, setting a new record for e-commerce growth of 10%.