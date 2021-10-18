Why BlackRock Thinks It’s A Bad Idea To Buy Treasuries Right Now.

Bond markets are closely monitoring the financial markets as they await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s scheduled meeting in early November.

BlackRock, the world’s largest investment firm, is less optimistic about the Fed’s upcoming meeting.

The Federal Reserve has been expected by Wall Street corporations to follow through on vows to trim their post-pandemic asset-buying program or even hike interest rates by 2022. The calculation for companies stocking up on Treasury bonds now is to hedge their bets against any interest rate concerns that may develop after the central bank meets in two weeks.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, appears to be less convinced that now is the best time to sell treasuries.

In an interview with Bloomberg, BlackRock’s Chief Fixed Income Strategist Scott Thiel stated that when the Fed makes a decision in the coming weeks, he expects the Fed to be more cautious.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Thiel stated, “We expect the Fed’s rate hike path will be shallower than current market pricing.”

Since August, Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have been open about their belief that the central bank can afford to gradually reduce its $120 billion monthly asset purchases to assist guide the economy and keep inflation under control.

The Fed, on the other hand, has been a little hazy about when it will start acting on interest rates. Powell is seen as a monetary dove who has been seeking to find a middle ground on any tapering with some more aggressive Fed employees. Powell’s stance in remaining non-committal on interest rates has been followed by Fed members.

According to a previous Fed prediction from June, interest rates might see two rises as early as 2023, when the economy is expected to be further along in its recovery.

Thiel believes the current rate of inflation is being overlooked by market sentiment. Thiel, like the Fed, believes that these levels may be temporary as factors such as supply chain bottlenecks recede.

When asked why BlackRock isn’t stockpiling treasuries right now, the strategist said companies should instead underweight their portfolios to account for what he views as the economy’s ability to continue expanding in the months ahead.

"We expect yields to rise over time, in part because we believe they are at an inappropriate level."