Why Authentic Brands Group Postponed Its Initial Public Offering.

Authentic Brands Group, a retail conglomerate, stated Monday that it has postponed its initial public offering in order to raise money from two private equity groups.

Jamie Salter, ABG’s founder and CEO, said the company now expects to go public in 2023 or 2024 and is selling a piece of the company to CVC Capital, hedge fund HPS Investment Partners, and a group of existing shareholders. The corporation has a market capitalization of $12.7 billion.

In a corporate press release, Salter stated, “We [had]pursued an IPO so that we might bring value to ABG and its stockholders.” “With the onboarding of new equity partners, we are achieving just that.” ABG is situated in New York City and owns Forever 21 and Barneys New York, as well as Meredith Corp., a media conglomerate.

In an interview with CNBC, Salter stated that despite a strong IPO market and his belief that ABG would fetch a high valuation, he opted to remain private. In 2010, the company was established.

According to CNBC, when Authentic Brands filed for its IPO on July 6, 2021, it was looking for a valuation of around $10 billion. According to Salter, who has agreed to stay on as CEO for another five years, the new acquisition will value Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion.

The deal with CVC and HPS is planned to finalize in December 2021, with each business retaining a seat on the board of directors of Authentic Brands.

According to the company, BlackRock will maintain its position as Authentic Brands’ largest shareholder, which it has had since 2019. Simon Property Group, General Atlantic, Leonard Green & Partners, Brookfield, and retired basketball player Shaquille O’Neal are among the other investors.

“We’ve known CVC and HPS for a long time and are excited that they’re joining ABG as key stakeholders,” Salter said in a statement released by ABG on Monday. “Their commitment reflects our team’s outstanding efforts as well as CVC and HPS’s faith in our future growth.” ABG will be able to continue “a laser focus on brand development, digital innovation, e-commerce, specialty retail, expansion into new verticals, and proven business models” as a result of the transaction, according to Salter. ABG’s global portfolio is diverse, with 30 brands ranging across “media, entertainment, luxe, fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors,” according to the company’s website. ABG is known for aggressively pursuing struggling businesses and relaunching them as its own.

The. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.