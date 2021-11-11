Why Are Prices So Exorbitant? It’s all down to the supply chain, and that’s why inflation is here to stay.

Consumer prices increased by 6.2 percent from a year ago in October 2021, above most economists’ expectations and marking the highest increase in more than three decades. Most Americans are probably not surprised by this at this time, as they are witnessing rising prices while shopping for shoes and steaks, dining out, and filling up their automobiles with gas.

One of the hot topics among economists, government officials such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and other observers right now is whether these rising expenses are temporary or permanent.

The Federal Reserve, which would be in charge of combating inflation if it remained too high for too long, maintained again on Nov. 3, 2021, that it would be temporary, owing in part to the supply chain chaos plaguing economies, businesses, and consumers.

Some economists, strategists, and business executives, including some within the Fed, disagree, and a growing chorus of economists, strategists, and business executives are warning that high inflation will be with us well into 2022 and beyond.

I’m interested in supply chains and their effects. True, prices are rising as a result of significant shortages of both commodities and manpower in supply chains, but based on my study, this isn’t a temporary situation. Inflation, on the other hand, appears to be here to stay.

Inflation began to rise in early 2021, and it has been hovering at 5% or higher year over year since May. That’s more than double the Federal Reserve’s aim of 2% growth.

The reasons for rising costs are numerous and complex. One of the most crucial, though, is the supply and demand dynamic. And they’re both to blame.

Let’s begin with the demand.

Consumer demand plummeted early in the pandemic as people hunkered down during lockdowns and unemployment increased, but it has soared in the last year — not for services like restaurants and vacation, but for goods, which are primarily ordered online.

E-commerce activity has just exploded to never-before-seen proportions as a result of the pandemic.

Product demand has far outstripped the market’s ability to produce or ship what has been ordered. Some folks no longer go to the grocery store, hardware shop, or restaurant because they get everything online.

To stay afloat during the epidemic, many shops, including Macy’s, Target, and others, had to negotiate an economy with limited stocks and increasing freight costs.

These changes have resulted in an increase in demand. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.