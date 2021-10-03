Why Are Prices Increasing? Customers aren’t being overcharged just because they shop at Dollar Tree.

Consumers are correct: costs for everyday things have been steadily rising. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index has jumped 5.3 percent, which has affected everything from vegetables to beef, cheese, wine, clothing, and gas.

Inflation driven by pandemic-related demand has resulted in price hikes. Economists expect the trend to continue for the following two years, predicting a 2.58 percent yearly growth through 2023. Supply lines have slowed as a result of the pandemic, generating bottlenecks and delays that have made it difficult for businesses to meet their high demand. People have been hoarding commodities like paper towels, toilet paper, and pasta as a result of the pandemic.

In July, annual inflation hit 4.2 percent, the highest level in three decades. Nonetheless, during July and August, consumer expenditure increased by 0.8 percent. /p>

Dollar Tree has responded by boosting the price of select items to $1.25 or $1.50 in response to the current circumstances. The price hikes were prompted by the chain’s announcement last month that increased transportation costs will eat into its per-share profits this year by $1.50 to $1.60.

“Our customers have loved the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar for decades – and we remain committed to that fundamental proposition – but many are telling us that when they come to shop, they also want a bigger product assortment,” said CEO Michael Witynski in a prepared statement.

Witynski assured shoppers that the retail chain will keep its word “whether it’s $1.00, $1.25, or $1.50.”

Kroger has also announced that its pricing will be raised. The store will “carry along additional expenses to the customer when it makes sense,” according to Gary Millerchip, the company’s chief financial officer and senior vice president. Due to rising supply chain expenses, Kroger raised prices on produce, deli, bakery, and floral items.

Albertson’s Cos., which owns the supermarket chains Albertsons, Jewel Osco, and Safeway, announced price hikes following a good 2020, in which revenue increased to over $70 billion from nearly $62.5 billion in 2019.

Price hikes were also announced by Proctor & Gamble and Coca-Cola to cover increased commodity costs. PepsiCo, General Mills, and J.M. Smucker have all upped their pricing. Over the summer, Unveiler, the parent company of popular brands like Ben & Jerry’s, Lipton, Hellmann’s, and Popsicle, raised prices by 1.6 percent.