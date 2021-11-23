Why Are Existing Home Sales Increasing In The United States?

Anyone who has been following property sales in the United States has likely noticed evidence of homes being sold for cash and for more than the asking price. At the very least, I’ve seen some in my Long Island, New York neighborhood.

This type of home selling sign is consistent with Redfin research from last spring, which showed that half of all homes in the United States are sold for more than the asking price. That’s a new high for the company since it started tracking home sales, highlighting the housing market’s fervor.

Existing-home sales increased at a monthly rate of 0.80 percent to 6.34 million in October, according to a data provided by the National Association of Realtors on Monday. Thanks to strong rises in the Midwest and the South, home sales have reached their best level since January, exceeding market predictions of 6.2 million.

“Despite low inventory and rising affordability concerns, home sales remain resilient,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Some prospective purchasers may desire the security of a set, regular mortgage payment due to inflationary pressures such as rapidly rising rents and rising consumption prices.” Meanwhile, thanks to strong advances in the South and Northeast, new home sales increased by 14% in September to 800,000 units, up from 702,000 units in August. They’ve never been higher in the last six months.

Home prices have reached new highs thanks to strong home sales. The S&P-Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index has climbed from $136,600 in 2012 to $217,000 in 2020 and $267,000 in 2021, according to the S&P-Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. Last September, the median new house sales price was $408,800, up from $344,400 a year earlier.

What’s causing the housing market to soar? There are several reasons for this.

Low mortgage rates are at the top of the list, as they keep mortgage servicing costs low and accessible to a wide range of consumers. Fixed 30-year mortgage rates in the United States have been hovering at 3.20 percent for the past twelve months, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association of America.

Then there’s the high degree of home affordability among households, owing to significant government assistance that aided household earnings during the previous recession, which the Fed official refers to as a “anomaly.” The composite affordability index, which measures the ratio of median family income to qualifying income, is currently at 151.8, significantly above the historical average of 128. Figures above 100 indicate that the normal (median) household has more than enough money to purchase a property at the median price.

