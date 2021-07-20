Why Are Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Trading Lower Today? $90B Gone In 24 Hours: Why Are Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Trading Lower Today?

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 on Tuesday morning, wiping out roughly $90 billion from the cryptocurrency market in only 24 hours.

After reaching an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in mid-April, Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since June 22. The price reduction was caused by a massive sell-off of global markets on Monday, which was a volatile day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“Risk assets are down across the board,” Annabelle Huang, a partner at bitcoin financial services business Amber Group, told CNBC.

There are “concerns about the quality and strength of the economic recovery” and “broader risk assets, particularly high yields, have turned weaker.” This, combined with recent BTC (Bitcoin) weakness, has only pushed the crypto market lower,” she continued.

Bitcoin was down more than 5% in the early morning hours, according to CoinDesk, while Ether was down more than 6% and XRP was down over 9%. Both Ethereum and Dogecoin were also down by roughly 7%.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin was trading at $29,741 by mid-morning.

Additional As the COVID virus continues to afflict markets, Wall Street is fearful. The infection is spreading across the United States, presenting a threat to the economy’s recovery.

“Bitcoin is the ultimate hazardous asset right now,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda, said in a research note obtained by CNN on Monday, “and it might witness severe selling pressure if Wall Street enters panic selling mode.”