Why are 420,000 Amazon products being scrutinized by federal regulators?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has launched a lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN) to compel it to recall and accept responsibility for over 420,000 “possibly harmful” products sold on its website.

The items are defective, according to the federal government, and offer a substantial damage risk or possibly death to users, according to the lawsuit. The CPSC also claims that Amazon is legally liable for the product recalls.

The lawsuit cites a number of children’s sleepwear items as being constructed of flammable fabric, which the CPSC claims is a safety violation that puts children at risk of burn injuries.

The complaint also cited 24,000 carbon monoxide detectors that the agency claims are defective because they do not sound an alarm, as well as roughly 400,000 hairdryers that were marketed without the required immersion safety component that prevents shock and electrocution.

The items were all offered on Amazon’s marketplace by third-party sellers.

Customers were alerted about the products’ risks and provided a refund after Amazon pulled some of the products off the platform. According to Bloomberg, the CPSC believes the e-commerce giant’s steps are insufficient.

According to CPSC spokesman Joe Martyak, Amazon “didn’t want this to be termed a recall, and they didn’t want to be held legally accountable for these products.” That’s the clincher here. We believe you are the one who did it.”

“We are perplexed as to why the CPSC has rejected that offer or why they have filed a complaint seeking to force us to take activities almost wholly duplicative of those we’ve already taken,” Amazon spokesperson Cecilia Fan told the Washington Post.

As of premarket hours on Thursday, Amazon’s stock was trading at $3,684.30, up $2.62, or 0.07 percent.