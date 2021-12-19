Why, after soaring this year, rent prices will continue to rise in 2022.

Following the already high-rent price increase of 2021, rental rates are predicted to continue to rise into 2022.

Rising property prices, a dearth of suitable homes, rental properties becoming rare, and limited rental-home vacancies are all contributing causes to pandemic-fueled price spikes for tenants.

On Wednesday, rental data blog Zumper released its annual rent report, and the numbers were startling. According to the survey, the typical one-bedroom unit increased by 11.6 percent in 2021, while two-bedroom homes increased by 13.6 percent.

Such a rise could signal that a correction is on the way, but that isn’t the case. Rents are projected to continue to rise in 2022 for the same reasons they did in 2021.

“High property prices, low inventory, tough tenant rivalry, and the pandemic’s aftermath are all having significant effects on home rental pricing.” For renters, this means that finding a place to live may take some time, and rent increases are expected to continue for the rest of the year and into 2022, according to a report from Rentals.com.

According to Zillow data from August, rent was up 11.5 percent from a year before, or about $200. In August 2020, the median rent price in the United States was around $1,530, but by August 2021, it had risen to around $1,739.

The rent increase was especially notable because median rent prices had never been negative in 2020; they simply stopped rising as quickly.

Even if rent slows down in 2022 from its rapid ascent, rates will continue to rise, according to Financial Samurai.

“I anticipate median rent price increase will decelerate to approximately 6% by the end of 2022 if median rent price growth is genuinely around 11.5 percent [year over year in the second half of 2021].” In two years, that’s still an 18.2 percent increase in rent,” Financial Samurai forecast.

According to CNBC, Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics believes that the major shifts in the housing market are due to the extra money paid out in stimulus cheques, which is now finding its way into rent pricing.

“There’s a lot of evidence that a lack of housing closer to demand and urban cores has a significant negative impact on long-term economic growth,” Zandi said.