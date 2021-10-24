Why a New EPA Rule Isn’t Enough To Eliminate Climate-Harming Refrigerants

By reducing some of the world’s most harmful and potent greenhouse gases (GHG), the Biden administration’s first major climate rule is likely to alter how we keep people and things cool in a warmer climate.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new regulation on Sept. 23 that will limit the usage and production of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) by 85% over the next 15 years. These chemicals are found in a wide range of freezers and air conditioning units in both the household and commercial sectors across the country.

While the regulation is a welcome and vital step toward averting further warming, the phase-out timeframe still allows HFCs to be used and produced in the coming years, when we face an urgent need to accelerate our climate ambition in order to meet the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Because of their enormous global warming potential, HFCs are a major climate concern (GWP). The GWP is a measure of how much energy 1 ton of a gas will absorb radiation over a particular amount of time once put into the atmosphere, compared to 1 ton of carbon dioxide emissions.

HFCs have GWPs ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 when discharged into the atmosphere.

Even modest volumes of these extremely heat-trapping gases can have a big impact on global warming.

HFCs are currently responsible for about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and up to 3% in several wealthy countries.

HFCs could account for approximately 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 if left unregulated.

HFCs are released into the atmosphere as a result of the manufacture, use, and disposal of a wide range of modern products and uses. These include the refrigerated units that keep our food and medicines fresh, as well as the air conditioning equipment that keep our buildings cool. Food refrigeration units, according to the EPA, leak 20-80 percent of their initial “charge” of HFC refrigerant over their lifetime, depending on their design and use.

The irony is that as climate change intensifies and we experience greater temperatures, we will become more reliant on these machines. The recent heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest and Canada have demonstrated how hazardous a warming planet may be.

The good news is that refrigerants with substantially lower GWP are available, with some indicating a reduction of more than 1,000% over what is currently used in chilled appliances. California, Washington, and a number of other states have passed legislation.