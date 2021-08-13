Why A Hong Kong Artist Went To Taiwan In “Self-Exile”

Last month, dissident artist Kacey Wong was painfully aware of the extra immigration authorities deployed in to scrutinize each departing passenger as he queued to board a flight out of Hong Kong to Taiwan.

Wong, 51, was a well-known provocateur in the city, an artist who specialized in satirizing and criticizing individuals in positions of authority.

But, when China’s assault on opposition in Hong Kong intensified, he realized he had no choice but to flee.

Would authorities, on the other hand, let him go?

Wong wondered if he was on a watchlist after other dissidents were arrested at the airport, especially when a group of extra immigration agents came just as his flight was called.

“They fanned out like if they were playing American football about 20 steps out from the gate and simply observed everyone who was aboard for a last-minute tackle maybe,” he recalled.

“It’s fantastic that I was able to come to Taiwan. But it’s terrifying on an emotional level,” he added. “These were some of the most intense times of my life.”

Wong announced his move last week with a black-and-white Facebook video in which he sang a rendition of Vera Lynn’s mournful hymn “We’ll Meet Again” while strolling along the city’s famous port.

In a place where tens of thousands of families have left to other countries, it struck a nerve.

“I left because I am seeking 100 percent freedom of artistic expression, and that is why I moved to Taiwan,” he told AFP from Taichung, Taiwan.

He used his quarantine period to finish editing his farewell video.

“I believe the most important thing is that when I come here, I will be able to continue to speak for my ideas and practice my art, which I doubt I will be able to do in Hong Kong.”

Within authoritarian China, Hong Kong was formerly seen as a stronghold of free speech, a place where artists, authors, and citizens could voice their opinions without fear of being prosecuted.

However, in reaction to massive and frequently violent democracy protests in 2019, China has been remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image during the previous year.

Much opposition has been criminalized as a result of the city’s new security statute, which was enacted last summer.

Prosecutors resurrected a colonial-era sedition legislation to target political views, and an official effort to rid the city of everyone deemed treasonous was initiated.

Cornell-educated Wong was well aware that he did not fit the mold of a “patriotic” Chinese artist.

He sang China's national song on an accordion while inside a crimson suit in a famous 2018 performance art work called "The Patriot."