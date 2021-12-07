Who Will Be the Next CEO of American Airlines? American Airlines is making a big change at the top.

On Tuesday, American Airlines announced that current CEO Doug Parker will step down on March 31, 2022, though he will remain on the board of directors as chairperson.

Robert Isom, the current President of American Airlines, will succeed him as CEO. He will also join the company’s board of directors on the day of the changeover.

Parker has worked in the aviation industry for a number of companies, including Northwest Airlines, America West, and U.S. Airways. In 2005, America West and U.S. Airways combined. U.S. Airways and American Airlines merged in 2013.

Prior to the mergers, Parker had only been CEO of America West for ten days when the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 occurred. Parker is also the longest-serving CEO of a major airline since deregulation, according to American Airlines.

“I’ve known Robert for almost two decades and am ecstatic that he will be the new CEO of American Airlines, which is certainly the best job in our industry,” Parker said of the changeover. “It has been the honor of my life to serve as the CEO of an airline for the past 20 years.” Isom began his career at Procter & Gamble before moving on to major positions at American West Airlines, Northwest Airlines, GMAC, LLC, and U.S. Airways in the aviation business. He was Chief Operating Officer at US Airways before joining American Airlines in the same role, serving as Executive Vice President. In 2016, Isom was chosen president of American Airlines.

Our CEO, Doug Parker, will hand over the reins of @AmericanAir to our President, Robert Isom, at the end of March, after a storied 35-year career in aviation.

In the context of succession, a new CEO has been appointed, but no new blood has been brought in, as is customary in the airline industry. Many American executives met through US Airways and are now part of a senior class that is set to graduate (or retire). https://t.co/UwatPVMv52 On the announcement, Isom said, “I am humbled to serve as CEO of American Airlines.”

This is the second airline located in the United States and Texas to announce a CEO replacement recently. Southwest Airlines’ current CEO, Gary C. Kelly, will be replaced in February by Bob Jordan.