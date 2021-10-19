Who Will Be in Charge of Iraq’s Next Government?

According to preliminary results, Iraq’s October 10 elections strengthened the parliamentary power of erratic Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr and saw a severe decrease in that of his opponents, the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi group.

The results of the election, which were held to pacify youth-led anti-government protests that began in 2019, are due in the coming weeks, although no coalition has yet received a clear mandate.

As a result, several political parties will participate in protracted negotiations to create coalitions and appoint a new prime minister.

According to Harith Hasan, a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, there are two basic scenarios that could play out.

The first is the resurgence of a “Shiite alliance” between Sadr, who has criticized Iranian influence, and the Hashed, a former paramilitary network that is now part of the regular security forces.

Sadr has won more than 70 of the 329 parliamentary seats thus far.

According to Hasan, Sadr would support “a new power-sharing structure with a compromise candidate” as prime minister under this coalition option.

He said that there will be an agreement “on some ‘principles’ for change, including Hashed al-future Shaabi’s and organization.”

Any compromise candidate for prime minister will need the tacit approval of Iran and the United States, arch-rivals who are both Baghdad allies.

According to preliminary election results, the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political wing of the multi-party Hashed, won only about 15 seats in parliament.

It had 48 members in the previous chamber, making it the second largest bloc.

Some Fatah leaders “proposed to a representative of the Sadrists to finalize an alliance” with them and other Shiite entities, according to an AFP source.

In a second possibility, Sadr would join forces with Massoud Barzani, the long-serving leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, which governs the Kurdish autonomous territory in northern Iraq.

This coalition would also include smaller factions, such former parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi, who cultivates an image of energy and oversees a construction boom in his home city of Ramadi.

This scenario is only possible if Sadr “does not cave to Hashed’s pressure,” according to Hasan, who does not rule out “some form of turmoil or armed confrontation” in a country where nearly every political actor has ties to armed groups.

Despite losing seats, the Hashed is projected to retain power in parliament thanks to the support of independent MPs and agreements with former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.