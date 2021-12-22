WHO Warns, France Jabs Kids As Omicron Surges, Boosters May Prolong Covid

As nations struggled to prevent Omicron surges, the WHO cautioned that rich countries cannot employ boosters to avoid the coronavirus, and France became one of the first to vaccinate children above the age of five.

Meanwhile, China responded to the current outbreak of the illness by shutting down an entire city.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged five and up was approved in the United Kingdom, which reported a record 106,000 new cases in 24 hours, while US health regulators approved the company’s Covid tablet for high-risk patients over the age of 12.

“No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Secretary General of the World Health Organization, on Wednesday.

“Blanket booster programs are more likely to extend rather than halt the Covid-19 epidemic by redirecting supply to nations with high vaccination coverage, giving the virus more time to proliferate and mutate.”

He further stated that a third dosage of vaccine should not be viewed as a free pass. “Boosters should not be viewed as a pass to continue with planned celebrations.”

The WHO warned that unrestrained end-of-year parties might still be a major source of new infections.

Over the holidays, the fear of the highly mutated Omicron form looms large, prompting several countries to impose new restrictions and urge residents to get vaccinated.

The current results suggest that Omicron does not cause more severe sickness than prior varieties, such as Delta, but scientists warn that as infection numbers rise and health systems get overwhelmed, it might still result in more deaths.

On Wednesday, France began administering vaccinations to children aged five to eleven, warning that daily infection rates could reach 100,000 by the end of the year, up from a weekly average of 54,000 cases.

“One thing is clear,” Health Minister Olivier Veran remarked. “Omicron is highly contagious; it will spread around the world, leaving no country unaffected.” Vaccines, on the other hand, had an effect on the variant, he stressed.

With negative tests, Britain approved Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged five to 11, announced it would buy millions of Covid pills, and reduced the isolation period for infected people from ten to seven days.

It also agreed to buy 4.25 million courses of Pfizer’s ritonavir and Merck/molnupiravir MSD’s antiviral medicines, raising hopes for a simple at-home treatment.

A day after stating that bars must close at 9:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve to combat a record Covid infection, Finland announced plans to expand its vaccination program to children aged five to twelve. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.