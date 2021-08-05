Who is the wealthiest person on the planet? Bernard Arnault replaces Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has lost his title as the world’s richest man to French fashion entrepreneur Bernard Arnault.

Arnault’s net wealth surpassed $195.8 billion on Monday. According to Forbes, the creator, chair, and CEO of Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, a firm that encompasses luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Bulgari, Tag Heuer, Sephora, Hennessy, and Tiffany, has surpassed Jeff Bezos, who is valued at $192.6 billion.

Arnault’s new financial rating is owing to Amazon’s stock dropping 7.6% after releasing earnings on Thursday. Bezos’ fortune dropped $13.9 billion in a single day as a result of this.

Meanwhile, shares of Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton rose 35 percent in 2021, and have risen 140 percent from their March 2020 low.

During the epidemic, the company suffered a setback, but recovered swiftly as China’s economy recovered.

Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton announced a record first half in 2021, with revenue of almost $34 billion, on to restored customer confidence in high-end items.

According to Barrons, a comeback in luxury spending has coincided with the world’s wealthiest people becoming even wealthier as a result of the epidemic, with total wealth growing to $431 trillion in 2020, fueled by savings, equities, and real estate.

Elon Musk of Tesla, Bill Gates of Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook are among the world’s top billionaires.