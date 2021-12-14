Who is the wealthiest judge on ‘The Voice 2021’? The Net Worths of Famous People Have Been Revealed.

All four coaches on Season 21 of “The Voice” are millionaires, but who is the wealthiest?

Season 21 of “The Voice” is coming to a finish this week, and Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are serving as judges.

Grande is apparently the wealthiest of the four top-tier coaches.

According to iHeartRadio’s “Naughty But Nice” podcast, the 28-year-old earns $20 to $25 million as a coach on “The Voice,” with her income being the highest among the judges.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Grande’s salary has increased her net worth to $200 million.

Her profits from her successful singing career, her fragrance business, sponsorships, and real estate are all factored into the estimation.

Grande gets $20 to $30 million per year on average from her different pursuits.

Shelton is the second-richest coach on “The Voice.” He is estimated to have a net worth of $100 million. The country musician, who has been a coach on “The Voice” since its inception in 2011, began with a salary of $4 million every season. According to reports, he now earns $13 million per season.

After earning a recording contract with Giant Records in 2001, Shelton began his musical career. Since then, he has released 12 studio albums.

Legend is the third wealthiest of the four coaches on “The Voice.”

According to reports, the 42-year-old and his supermodel wife Chrissy Teigen have a combined net worth of $75 million.

Legend is said to be the source of the majority of the couple’s fortune.

The singer joined the critically acclaimed singing competition as a coach in Season 16 and is rumored to earn between $12 and $15 million per season.

Meanwhile, Clarkson joined the 14th season of “The Voice” as a coach in 2018. According to reports, the Grammy winner gets paid $14 million per season.

Clarkson’s $35 million net worth stems from her musical career as well as her work as a children’s book author.

Clarkson signed a book deal with HarperCollins in 2016. “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby” was her debut children’s book.