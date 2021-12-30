Who Is The Richest Star In The ‘Harry Potter’ Film Series?

Many people think of the “Harry Potter” series when they think of the highest-grossing films. Not only did the franchise spawn eight blockbuster sequels over the course of a decade, but it also grossed billions of dollars around the world.

According to Forbes, the eight “Harry Potter” films grossed $7.7 billion worldwide, making the series the third-largest film franchise in history.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” series, was named the highest-paid author in the world in 2019, according to the outlet, with $92 million in pre-tax profits.

With the films grossing so well, it’s only natural for fans to wonder how wealthy the Harry Potter actors are and how much they earned throughout all eight films.

The richest person is Daniel Radcliffe, who is well known for his role as Harry Potter, the child wizard.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe has a net worth of $110 million as of 2021. He earned $15 million a year at the height of his career.

According to reports, Radcliffe made approximately $100 million on the “Harry Potter” films.

Aside from Radcliffe, numerous members of the cast have amassed fortunes as a result of their involvement in the movie.

Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory in the fourth “Harry Potter” film, is trailing behind Radcliffe. His net worth is reported to be $100 million.

According to the South China Morning Post, Pattinson’s performance in the film helped him secure the role of Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise, where he earned a whopping $25 million base salary and another $40 million for the final two films.

The third richest person is actress Emma Watson, who is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films.

The actress, who has an estimated net worth of $85 million, is said to have made $60 million from the eight “Harry Potter” movies.

Watson was also paid $15 million for her next significant part in “Beauty and the Beast,” in which she played Belle.

Kenneth Branagh, a five-time Oscar contender with a net worth of $60 million, is ranked fourth on the list.

Aside from performing, Branagh made his money directing pictures like “Thor” and “Cinderella,” among others. In “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” he played Gilderoy Lockhart. Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” franchise, is worth an estimated $60 million.

Carter, who made her big-screen debut in 1985's "A Room with a View," went on to star in a number of box office hits.