Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s Inventor? Elon Musk makes an educated guess.

While the exact identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto is unknown, Elon Musk appeared to have a theory on who he thinks was behind the cryptocurrency’s creation and use of the pseudonym.

Like many others, Musk believes Nakamoto is Nick Szabo, a digital currency pioneer who invented the Bit Gold coin in 1998.

When asked about Nakamoto’s true name, the Tesla CEO revealed it during the Lex Fridman podcast, which was released on YouTube Tuesday.

"You can look at the progression of ideas before Bitcoin was launched and see who wrote about those ideas," Musk said to Fridman. "After that, I'm not sure who invented Bitcoin for practical reasons, but the history of concepts prior to that is very evident."

“It appears that Nick Szabo is responsible for the evolution of those ideas more than anyone else.” He swears he isn’t Nakamoto, but I’m not convinced that proves anything. But he appears to be the person more responsible for the Bitcoin ideas than anyone else.” Szabo, who has over 325,000 Twitter followers, has previously been linked to the creation of Bitcoin and the identity of Nakamoto, who was initially created in 2008 when the cryptocurrency was first introduced.

A team of linguistic specialists from Aston University Centre for Forensic Linguistics matched Szabo’s writing to Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper in 2014, and discovered a “lot of language similarities” that were “uncanny.”

The New York Times then published a piece in 2015 claiming that Szabo invented Bitcoin, which he has subsequently refuted.

Fridman also asked Musk if he was Nakamoto, to which Musk replied that he was not. He further stated that if he was Nakamoto, he would come forward.