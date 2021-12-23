Who is Jeff T. Green, a businessman? Utah’s wealthiest man abandons his Mormon faith and donates to an LGBTQ rights organization.

A Utah billionaire and one of the state’s wealthiest residents revealed Monday that he is leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often known as the Mormon church.

Jeff T. Green, 44, stated that he no longer agrees with the church’s financial and advocacy practices. He’s also chastised the church for its alleged corruption.

In a letter to Mormon Church President Russell M. Nelson, he said, “I feel the Mormon Church has hampered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and L.G.B.T.Q.+ rights.”

Green is a tech entrepreneur who began his career as a co-founder of the demand-side advertising network “AdECN.” Microsoft purchased the company in 2007. Green then worked at Microsoft for two years.

Green co-founded The Trade Desk, a publicly listed digital advertising platform based in Ventura, California, in 2009. Green is the chairman and CEO of The Trade Desk, a company with a market valuation of $45 billion. Green’s net worth is believed to be between $4.6 and $5.2 billion.

When he initially began doubting the Mormon religion’s doctrines a decade ago, Green had unofficially quit the faith. He would then go over his specific concerns with their practices and express his displeasure with them.

Green sent a letter explaining why he left the Mormon religion.

“Although I have deep love for many Mormons and thankfulness for many things that have come into my life through Mormonism,” Green said, “I have not considered myself a member for many years, and I’d like to make it clear to you and others that I am not a member.”

“Although I left the Mormon church more than a decade ago, not believing, attending, or practicing, I have never officially requested the removal of my records until now.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to Jeff T. Green, the richest Utah native, is “not honest about its history, finances, and advocacy,” so he is renouncing his membership. https://t.co/x3yMeMxAOw Green’s main interest with the church is its financial management. The church maintains an investment fund that is funded by member contributions. According to SEC reports, it held $48 billion in stocks as of Sept. 30.

“This money comes from people, many of whom are impoverished, who feel you represent the will of the people. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.