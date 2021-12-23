Who Earned the Most – Tom, Andrew, or Tobey? ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Salaries Revealed: Who Earned the Most – Tom, Andrew, or Tobey?

With the popularity of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” fans couldn’t help but wonder how much money the other Spider-Man movies made and who among Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield made for delivering the webslinger to the big screen.

Maguire is the highest-paid Spider-Man actor to date. He was paid $4 million to play Peter Parker in the film “Spider-Man 1,” which grossed $820 million worldwide.

According to the International Business Times, he then negotiated a $17.5 million pay and 5% of the film’s box office earnings for the 2004 sequel, “Spider-Man 2,” which grossed $784 million.

The actor-producer was paid $15 million for “Spider-Man 3,” but his total profits are significantly higher because he also received 7.5 percent of the film’s gross.

The 2007 film was the most successful in the series, grossing $890 million worldwide.

Maguire became one of the highest-paid actors in the world in the 2000s thanks to the success of his films, with single-movie payouts regularly exceeding $15 million.

Holland’s first film as Spider-Man earned him only $250,000, but with each significant release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Spider-Man flicks, his salary grows.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” his standalone picture, grossed $880 million worldwide.

The performer of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reportedly earned a base salary of $500,000 for the 2017 picture. However, due to contractual bonuses, his income was expected to go as high as $1.5 million.

The actor’s earnings from the second film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” are unknown, although Forbes reports that the picture grossed over $1 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing “Spider-Man” film to date.

To date, the 25-year-old actor has received a basic salary of $4-$5 million for a single film role.

Holland’s financial success as Spider-Man is expected to continue, as he is set to collect a sizable payment for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

On Tuesday, the picture grossed $328 million in the United States, and Forbes estimates that it might gross $1 billion by Christmas.

According to CNBC, the picture could be the year’s first and only billion-dollar film.

Meanwhile, Garfield, who played Spider-Man in the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the 2014 sequel “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” earned a lot of money for his two Spider-Man movies.

For the first picture, he was reportedly paid $500,000, with a worldwide total of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.