Who Could Take Suga’s Place as Prime Minister of Japan?

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who said Friday that he will not fight for re-election to his governing party’s leadership, could be replaced by the country’s vaccine czar and a low-key moderate.

Only one member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has declared their candidacy for the September 29 election, which requires the winner to call a general election by late October.

AFP highlights several possible possibilities in this article:

Fumio Kishida, 64, is the only declared contender and has already promised to spend heavily if elected, offering a fresh stimulus package to combat the pandemic’s effects on Japan’s economy.

According to Tomoaki Iwai, a politics professor at Nihon University, the soft-spoken politician is considered as “moderate and capable,” making him a top contender for the premiership.

Despite leading an LDP party known for its dovish attitude, the ex-foreign minister’s low-key manner and reported lack of charm could hurt his chances.

Kishida, who was elected from Hiroshima, pushed to bring then-US President Barack Obama to the city that had been destroyed by an atomic bomb in 2016.

He also aided in the conclusion of a long-running dispute between Japan and South Korea regarding the usage of sex slaves during Japan’s occupation.

Taro Kono, a former defense minister, oversaw Japan’s vaccination rollout, which began slowly but quickly gained traction, with just under half of the population now fully immunize.

The 58-year-old was formerly seen as an ambitious and independent-minded political reformer, but in recent years, he has toned down his rhetoric.

Kono, who is currently the minister of administrative affairs, formerly served as foreign minister from 2017 to 2019. He is fluent in English and an avid Twitter user.

As Japan’s chief diplomat, he traveled widely, but he also oversaw the worsening of relations with South Korea due to outstanding wartime disputes.

Given the government’s official support, he has mostly avoided articulating his ardent opposition to nuclear power in recent years.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 64, is a self-described military geek who who enjoys 1970s pop music.

The former banker is the scion of a political dynasty and is well regarded as a popular orator with much expertise.

Ishiba, who is viewed as a hawk who wants to expand the position of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces in the country’s pacifist constitution, has even suggested that the country reassess its policy of prohibiting nuclear weapons on its soil.

He has held various cabinet positions, but he may find it difficult to gain support from his fellow ruling party members. Brief News from Washington Newsday.