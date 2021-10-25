Whistleblower Tells UK Lawmakers that Facebook Spreads Hate.

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, told UK legislators on Monday that posting content that promotes hatred and fury “is the quickest way to grow” on the social media network, and she called for tighter regulation.

Haugen, who earlier this year published a cache of internal documents indicating that Facebook knew its products were affecting children’s mental health, claimed that the platform was “unquestionably” fueling hatred.

According to Haugen, Facebook prioritized the most clicked — and usually contentious — content using “engagement-based rankings.”

“It drives you to the extremes and it breeds hatred,” she told a panel of British MPs looking into regulatory measures, just weeks after testifying before the US Congress.

“The quickest way to grow on Facebook is to spread hate and anger… negative actors have an incentive to game the system, and they figure out all the methods to optimize Facebook.”

Before joining the world’s largest social media platform in 2019, Haugen worked for firms such as Google and Pinterest, with the goal of helping Facebook shift course.

The 37-year-old data scientist, on the other hand, said she got more concerned about the company’s decisions and departed in May.

She then shared records with US Congress and The Wall Street Journal that revealed Facebook’s failings in dealing with misinformation, bigotry, and other poisonous stuff.

They also claimed that the company was aware that its products, notably Instagram, were damaging young females, particularly in regards to body image.

“I’m concerned that it may not be able to make Instagram safe for a 14-year-old, and I seriously doubt it can be made safe for a 10-year-old,” Haugen told UK legislators.

She said Facebook was failing to monitor larger groups with hundreds of thousands of users, where misinformation spreads, in a broad evaluation of its flaws.

Meanwhile, she claims, the social media behemoth is underinvesting in non-English language products, putting communities already divided by ethnic and religious conflicts in jeopardy.

“We need to be concerned about societal harm, not just in the ‘Global South,’ but also in our own society,” she remarked.

“Facebook has refused to accept even small slivers of profit being sacrificed for safety, which is unacceptable.”

As content and social media firms evolve, Haugen believes a slew of current and “flexible” restrictions are required.

“We need ways to hold these firms responsible,” she continued, advocating for greater human interaction over algorithms and AI.

The UK government is mulling criminal punishment against company CEOs who fail to address harmful content on their platforms as part of upcoming legislation on online safety.

