While the United States deals with a chip shortage, Harris holds talks in Singapore.

During meetings in Singapore on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged stronger international cooperation to strengthen supply chains as the US seeks to address a global microprocessor shortage.

The chip shortage was sparked by increasing consumer electronics purchases during the coronavirus epidemic, but it has since been compounded by supply chain issues caused by factory outages.

The auto industry has been struck the hardest, with automotive titans like Volkswagen and Toyota curtailing production, but smartphone and console manufacturers have also warned of issues.

The chip business is centered in Asia, and Harris said during a visit to Singapore that the pandemic underscored the vulnerability of global supply chains in a discussion with officials and executives.

“When we look at supply chain interruption, this is an issue that requires all governments… to collaborate and coordinate,” she said.

“As a result, there needs to be some collaboration, if not coordination, around what we do to meet demand.”

The pandemic has also wreaked havoc on supply chains by interrupting the world’s most important shipping network.

Chip shortages have prompted requests in Western countries to bolster their domestic semiconductor businesses in order to insulate themselves against future shocks.

However, Singapore Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong highlighted at Tuesday’s meetings that “there are limits and challenges to what a country can achieve on its own… Electronics and semiconductor supply networks are intricate and must be optimized globally.”

Executives from firms such as GlobalFoundries, a US-based chipmaker with operations in Singapore, US asset manager BlackRock, and Singapore state investor Temasek attended the debate, according to Bloomberg News.

Singapore is home to a number of semiconductor plants as well as one of the world’s largest ports.

GlobalFoundries has announced plans to construct a $4 billion plant in the city-state, with operations set to begin in 2023.

The business meetings were part of a journey to Asia that also included a stop in Vietnam for Harris.

The semiconductor sector in Vietnam has seen an increase in international investment.

Intel, a US chipmaker, constructed a $1 billion factory in Ho Chi Minh City a decade ago and committed an extra $475 million in January.

In recent months, several key Asian chip-producing countries have experienced new viral outbreaks, raising worries that their semiconductor businesses may be harmed.