While Target adds more than 100 shop-in-shop locations, these Disney stores are closing.

Despite increasing the number of shop-in-shop locations within Target stores, Disney (DIS) is closing more of its retail outlets.

Disney’s newest round of store closures in North America comes as Target announced that it has expanded its cooperation with the company, adding more than 100 shop-in-shop experiences to its stores just in time for the holidays.

Target and Disney joined together in 2019 to open 60 shop-in-shops in various stores, with the first 40 locations debuting in October 2020. More than 450 items are offered in the Disney shop-in-shops, including 100 outstanding Disney-themed toys and accessories that are not available in the company’s retail stores.

Disney said in March that it would close at least 60 stores in North America by early March, with the current round of closures not expected to happen until after September 15, according to its store finder.

When Disney first announced it was closing its brick-and-mortar stores, the corporation stated that it wanted to focus on its e-commerce business by delivering a new range of products and higher-end stuff on its website.

In March, Disney announced the closure of one-third of its total shop portfolio.

According to USA Today, only around a half-dozen stores will remain after the latest round of closures, which do not effect Disney’s global theme parks, Target shop-in-shops, or other venues, such as third-party merchants and outlet locations.

According to the Disney website’s store locater, the following stores are set to close:

