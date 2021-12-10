While Ford stops taking F-150 Lightning orders, GM teases an electric Chevy Silverado E release.

General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra teased the debut of the all-electric Chevy Silverado E pickup, saying it will be “unmatched” to its rivals, while Ford (F) ceased taking orders for its electrified F-150 Lightning truck.

Barra made the remarks during the Automotive Press Association convention in Detroit on Thursday, ahead of the 2023 introduction of the Silverado E. In January 2022, the truck is anticipated to be unveiled at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

“I think when you see the date that the Silverado will be available, and what that vehicle offers, I think is unparalleled,” she remarked at the event, according to CNBC. That, I believe, will make a significant difference.” The Silverado E will “educate people on what you can do with an electric vehicle when you have an electric truck platform,” according to Barra. The Ford F-150 Lightning truck is built on Ford’s existing F-150 generation platform, which Barra appeared to condemn with his remark.

Ford has stopped collecting Lightning orders since it has hit 200,000 reservations for the truck, which costs around $40,000.

“Our battery electric vehicles, Lightning in particular, are absolutely overcrowded,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said on “CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer’s Game Plan for 2022.” “We had to put a halt to reservations since there were so many.” We came to a halt at 200,000 people, and those are orders. “Strict orders.” The Silverado E will be released after several of GM’s electric truck competitors have already released their pickup models. Rivian’s R1T truck will hit the market in January 2022, while Tesla’s Cybertruck will arrive in late 2022. By mid-2022, Ford’s Lightning will be available.

Barra also addressed the chip shortage and its influence on the automaker’s production plan, calling the situation “cautiously hopeful” and anticipating supplies to improve in the second half of 2022.

“What you think about things like Omicron,” she said at the Detroit gathering, “I mean, we got smacked fairly hard in September with Delta in Malaysia.” “As a result, new varieties worry me, but we’re still cautiously optimistic.” “I believe things will continue to improve.” GM shares were trading at $60.11 during premarket hours on Friday, up 49 cents, or 0.82 percent, while Ford shares were trading at $19.76, up 19 cents, or 0.97 percent.