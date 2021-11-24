Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in 2021: Publix, Whole Foods, and Other Options

Several places are selling turkey and all the fixings for pre-order for Thanksgiving, whether you’re searching for an easy method to host Thanksgiving dinner or dining for one. You can have a whole Thanksgiving feast on your table without slaving away in the kitchen for hours with a few simple online clicks.

Check out these restaurants and groceries to order a whole Thanksgiving dinner in 2021.

PublixGrocer Publix is offering a full Thanksgiving feast that can be ordered ahead of time and feeds up to 18 people for the holiday.

A fully cooked Butterball turkey, holiday dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow pleasure, and cranberry-orange relish are included in the dinner.

All orders must be placed 48 hours in advance and include heating instructions. Customers should contact their local stores if supplies are needed sooner, according to the store’s website.

Foods that are whole

If you order 24 hours ahead of time, Whole Foods will deliver a substantial Thanksgiving feast complete with all the fixings and a variety of alternatives.

A whole roast turkey, spiral ham, green beans with roasted shallots, creamed spinach and kale, roasted butternut squash with cranberries and sage, creamy mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, turkey gravy, spiced brown sugar glaze, cranberry-orange sauce, brioche rolls, apple pie, and pumpkin pie are among the items included in the turkey dinner.

The turkey meal can be purchased for pickup and serves up to 12 people.

Prime rib and beef Wellington entrees, as well as sides and appetizers, are available at Whole Foods.

Denny’s

To get in on Denny’s Thanksgiving Turkey & Dressing Pack, order at least 24 hours ahead of time, so all you have to do is reheat the meal in time for your holiday feast.

This meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, and your choice of broccoli or corn as a side dish.

The meal can be picked up or delivered from Denny’s.

Boston Market is a market in Boston, Massachusetts.

A entire Thanksgiving dinner, for up to 12 people, is available at Boston Market.

Whole roasted turkey, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, veggie stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, cranberry walnut relish, apple pie, and pumpkin pie are among the dishes on the menu.

Full turkey meals only need to be heated, or clients can purchase an ala carte dinner from Boston Market, which allows them to select the hot sides they want for their Thanksgiving feast.

Meals can be purchased for pick-up or delivery.

Cracker Barrel is presenting a series of meals that feed up to 10 people that may be ordered through Nov. 27.