Where People Are Self-Employed Around The World is an infographic.

Most people connect the digital economy with highly trained computer programmers and marketing specialists, but the low-level workers who drive Ubers and deliver meals are the backbone of the industry. Frequently, their working circumstances are questioned. The so-called gig economy is the result of digital businesses not directly employing their workers. Workers are portrayed as self-employed, despite the fact that they are actually employed by a single corporation that is exempt from providing benefits to them. At the same time, most creative businesses can only deliver the savings they do because they can determine exactly when they require labor and only pay for it at that time.

When looking at the global condition of self-employment, it becomes clear that the share of self-employed workers and the GDP of their countries are in fact inversely related.

According to data from the International Labour Organization, only 12.2 percent of employees in high-income economies are self-employed, but this ratio jumps to 80.3 percent in low-income economies. This is a sign of the prevalence of subsistence farming and people working for their families’ enterprises without compensation (also counted as self-employed in the data).

Niger had the highest rate of self-employment in the world in 2019, at more than 95%. The lowest rates of self-employment were seen in Arab countries. In the United Arab Emirates in 2019, 4.9 percent of workers earned their pay on their own. This figure was much lower in Kuwait and Qatar, at 1.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.