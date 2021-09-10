Where Money Goes Mobile is an infographic.

Wave, a Senegalese financial business, has become the continent’s fourth unicorn after earning $200 million in its Series A investment. It is currently valued at 1.7 billion dollars, making it the continent’s second newly-minted fintech unicorn in only two weeks, following Nigeria’s OPay. The rise of mobile payment providers in Sub-Saharan Africa is unlikely to slow anytime soon, as our graph shows.

According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association’s (GSMA) 2020 study, the African continent’s sub-Saharan region significantly relies on mobile money, with 548 million registered and 159 million active accounts spread among 157 providers. North Africa, Europe, and Central Asia, on the other hand, have a combined total of seven million active mobile money accounts with a transaction value of around $15 billion USD. Sub-Saharan Africa easily outnumbers this figure: Africa’s mobile money operators alone transacted 490 billion dollars in 2020.

Mobile money refers to payment services that are conducted using a mobile device rather than credit or debit cards, checks, or cash. It has grown in popularity in so-called underbanked or unbanked places such as the majority of Africa and vast parts of Asia, allowing citizens to pay for everything from electricity bills to day-to-day shopping using their mobile phone without having to link it to an existing bank account. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Mercy Corps, among others, have invested public and private funds in this area because of its expected expansion.