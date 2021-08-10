Where Job Losses Are Still Happening 17 Months After The Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the US economy in March 2020, leading stock markets and economic indicators to drop and wiping out over 20 million jobs in a matter of weeks, many hoped the crisis would pass as swiftly as it had arrived. While certain industries rebounded swiftly when restrictions were lifted and businesses were permitted to reopen, the United States’ labor market is still 5.7 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level 17 months later.

The vast majority of those lost employment are in the service industry, as seen in the graph below, with the leisure and hospitality sector accounting for 1.74 million of the total 4.99 million lost service sector jobs. Employment lost in education, health care, and government are still being replaced, whereas jobs lost in utilities, transportation and warehousing, and the financial sector have mostly been restored.

Despite the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which was largely due to the appearance of the Delta variation, the job market in the United States continued to improve in July. According to the most recent jobs data, the US economy added 943,000 jobs last month, with the leisure and hospitality industry (+380,000) posting the highest gains. A considerable increase in local government (+230,000) and education and health services jobs (+83,000) contributed to the better-than-expected result.