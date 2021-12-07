Where Can I Get KFC’s Holiday Firelogs? And How Can I Win A Cabin Getaway From KFC?

KFC has reintroduced its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog just in time for the holidays, but this year, the chicken chain is also providing a chance to win a cabin retreat.

The KFC Firelog has returned for another year, and if previous years are any indication, it won’t last long.

The Firelog, which costs $15.88 on Walmart.com, comes in new 2021 limited-edition packaging and features an upgraded extra crispy KFC fried chicken smell.

For the previous three years, KFC has sold the Firelog, but this is the first year the restaurant has offered a gift in conjunction with the campaign.

KFC will offer an eight-person Firelog Cabin experience in 2021. This three-day, two-night stay will take place in a 7,000-square-foot, three-story luxury log cabin located on 200 acres of protected Kentucky nature reserve.

“Four bedrooms, numerous open living room spaces, a movie room and built-in bar, kitchen and dining area, outdoor kitchen, pool, and hot tub, all decked in their fried chicken finest,” according to KFC.

Winners will also receive a special five-course supper created by KFC’s Head Chef Chris Scott, featuring “Finger Lickin’ Good Charcuterie, The OG Original Recipe Chicken Roulade, and Sweet, Southern, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.”

KFC lovers must purchase a 2021 Firelog on Walmart.com and scan the unique QR code on the package to win the Firelog Cabin trip. Participants can register their details on an open webpage for a chance to win the trip.

Before December 31, links to enter can be downloaded via the KFC U.S. ordering app.

The deadline for entering the cabin contest is December 31. To enter the giveaway, you must be a legal resident of the United States and at least 21 years old.