Where Are Disposable Incomes (Barely) Increasing?

Prior to the coronavirus epidemic, the OECD’s rise in disposable incomes – the money left in people’s pockets after they’ve met their fundamental necessities – was highly disparate.

Eastern European countries such as Poland, Estonia, and Lithuania witnessed some of the most significant improvements, but Costa Rica, the OECD’s newest member, outperformed them all. People in this country had 7.5 percent more spending money per year than those in Poland, which had only 6%.

With the exception of Ireland, whose disposable incomes increased by 5% in 2019, Western European countries did not see similar rises. Italy saw the smallest gain of 0.2 percent, while Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and South Africa all narrowly surpassed 1%. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France did slightly better, approaching 2%, but were still outperformed by non-European countries like South Korea and the United States in terms of discretionary income growth.